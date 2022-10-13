‘He wanted money. I wanted my life’: Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect accused of mass murder during a two-state crime spree was in court Wednesday morning in Burke County.

A judge denied James Drayton’s bond for a host of charges he’s facing in Burke County, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

He’s expected to be extradited back to South Carolina to face even more serious charges, including five murder charges.

This all started on Sunday. The sheriff in Spartanburg County says Drayton had been staying at a known drug house outside of Spartanburg, where he shot and killed five people.

He then stole a car and drove to Burke County where he was accused of robbing a convenience store Monday morning.

We spoke to Furrica Harden, the cashier he held at gunpoint.

She says her life flashed before her eyes early Monday morning. Her job was one of the few things that seemed stable after the death of her stepson.

“To see that gun at me, I just seen my life right before me. I just thank God, and I’m still living,” she said.

Harden says the day started as normal as it could be.

“It was a regular typical morning when I walked in. Noticed that the delivery guy was here, Coca-Cola, to deliver the drinks and stuff like that. So, I let him in,” said Harden.

Taylor Bros X-press opens at 5:30 a.m., but workers arrive an hour earlier. Before she could even turn around to lock the door after letting in the delivery man, she had a gun in her face.

“It happened so fast. Within five minutes, I noticed somebody in my face with a mask with a gun. When I see the gun, the first thing I can say is don’t kill me. I just buried my son yesterday,” said Harden.

Her stepson, Zayquantes Jones, was shot and killed at the Smart Grocery near the Landings Apartments less than two weeks ago.

More Coverage:

Fearing for her life and unaware she was face-to-face with an accused mass murderer, she gave him what he asked for.

“Nothing in that store was worth more than in my life. Not even the $200 that he took. It’s not worth more than my life,” she said.

After he ran off, she called 911.

“He walked out calmly. I locked the door and called 911. Within seconds they had him in Waynesboro,” said Harden.

His arrest was a huge relief, but even with Drayton behind bars at the Burke County Detention Center, Harden is left with nightmares.

“Every time I try to close my eyes, I still see his mask. I still see this gun. I’m having dreams. I’m shaking up,” she said.

She’s shaken up about what could have happened.

“I will just be glad that he was able to be caught, five families got closure, and nobody else got hurt. I didn’t get hurt in the process of trying to get him this money because he still could have shot me, too,” she said.

Harden says she continues to pray for better days in the hope she will return home each night to her husband and two children. Her goal is to focus on the good days to come.

“He wanted money. I wanted my life,” she said.

Our I-TEAM took a look into Drayton’s past and found he has ties and former addresses listed in Millen and Savannah.

We also found some pending drug charges from 2017 for possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and other controlled substances. But nothing violent on his record that we could find. The sheriff in Spartanburg says during his confession, Drayton told them he had been using meth and hadn’t slept in four days when he shot the victims.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.