Have you seen this mother and daughter who are missing in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing mother and daughter.

Lashaun Ponder, 25, and Nyomi Ponder, 3, were last seen Oct. 12. The mother is described as 5 foot 6 inches, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The daughter is described as 3 feet, 30 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Laushaun was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and sandals. Her daughter was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light pink shirt.

According to deputies, the two were walking away from the residence in the 100 block of Brandywine Place.

Lashaun was reported by her mother to be suffering from bipolar disorder and depression, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Lashaun or Nyomi Ponder, please contact Investigator Ron Sylvester or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

