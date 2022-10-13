Gunshots fired at Amazon center in Appling; no one hurt

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded early Thursday to gunshots at the Amazon facility in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, according to deputies.

A large contingent of officers responded to the Amazon site – which includes a fulfillment center and a nearby sorting center – after a report of a fight with gunshots was reported around 5 a.m.

Deputies soon learned that no one had been injured.

It’s been a busy week at the Amazon site. Earlier this week, two employees were arrested on suspicion of stealing more that $20,000 worth of high-tech merchandise .

