Gunshots fired at Amazon center in Appling; no one hurt

Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution center in Appling.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded early Thursday to gunshots at the Amazon facility in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, according to deputies.

A large contingent of officers responded to the Amazon site – which includes a fulfillment center and a nearby sorting center – after a report of a fight with gunshots was reported around 5 a.m.

Deputies soon learned that no one had been injured.

It’s been a busy week at the Amazon site. Earlier this week, two employees were arrested on suspicion of stealing more that $20,000 worth of high-tech merchandise.

