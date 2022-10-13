Submit Photos/Videos
Fatality rate on Georgia and South Carolina rural roads are among highest in nation

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rate of traffic fatalities on Georgia’s non-Interstate, rural roads is nearly two and a half times the fatality rate on all other roads in the state – 2.74 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel vs. 1.13, making Georgia the fourth highest in the nation.

The report, Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges, evaluates the safety and condition of the nation’s rural roads and bridges and finds that the nation’s rural transportation system is in need of immediate improvements to address deficient roads and bridges, high crash rates, and inadequate connectivity and capacity.

There were 594 fatalities on Georgia’s non-Interstate, rural roads in 2020. The report finds that four percent of Georgia’s rural roads are rated in poor condition and 15 percent are in mediocre condition. Three percent of Georgia’s rural bridges are rated in poor and structurally deficient condition.

Rural roads are more likely to have narrow lanes, limited shoulders, sharp curves, exposed hazards, pavement drop-offs, steep slopes and limited clear zones along roadsides. 

[MORE]- Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Bridges rated poor/structurally deficient have significant deterioration to the major components of the bridge and are often posted for lower weight or closed to traffic, restricting or redirecting large vehicles, including agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, school buses and emergency services vehicles.

Jake Nelson, AAA traffic safety advocacy & research director, said, “Roadway safety countermeasures like median cable barriers, rumble strips and guardrails are among the most cost-effective ways to prevent traffic crashes and to save lives when they do happen. At a time when our nation is recording record high traffic deaths, transportation investments ought to prioritize curbing traffic injuries where we can make the greatest impact—rural roads.”

South Carolina

South Carolina’s fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles of travel is 4.13 versus 0.99 making it first in the nation.

Signed into law in November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide a significant boost in federal investment in roads, bridges and transit and offers an opportunity for the nation to make progress in improving the safety, reliability and condition of America’s transportation system. 

The act will provide $454 billion over the five-year period, from 2022 to 2026, for investment in highways and transit, resulting in a 38 percent increase in federal investment in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

