Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores.

North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow.

One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact with their customers.

“It’s just a fun way for people to take photos with their donuts and the scarecrow. And the kids love it,” said the Owner of Sheila’s Bakery, Sheila Martin.

You have until Oct. 29 to cast your vote. All you have to do is head to North Augusta forward’s Facebook page and like the photo of the scarecrow you think is the best.

