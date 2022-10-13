Do you know what it takes to be a poll worker?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know that you cannot work the polls if you’re an immediate relative of a political candidate? Or that felons are allowed to vote if they have completed their sentence?

These are just a few things that are taught during poll worker training.

“So, training is an effort established by the state. We just assimilate the information to our workers and make sure they understand the law,” said Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County Board of Elections office director.

There are a few different positions within polling places that people can fill. These include clerk positions, greeters, poll pad operators and a position called a ballot marking device operator or BMD.

“That is actually the device that voters use to vote on the ballot. So that device has to be monitored because that is where the printer is going to be,” Nickerson said.

Along with the BMD being monitored, the ballot scanner has to be kept under a close eye. Nickerson said all of these precautions are to ensure that things like voter fraud do not happen.

“We’re grateful for the atmosphere that we have, we know that this process is open and that’s how we want it to be,” Nickerson said.

It is also outlined in the Georgia state poll workers manual that all staff must be a citizen of the United States, 16 or older, and of course, you cannot hold or run for a political position. Poll workers are also required to count votes from felons if their sentence has been completed. Those out on probation will not have their votes counted.

“You’ll say, ‘you’re in our system as a felon,’ and they say, ‘I’m not a felon’ and they’ll proceed to complete the affidavit because it’s a sworn document with their swearing in there, and they’ll be able to cast their ballot. We want to give them as real of training as we possibly can and also open the doors for them to ask questions,” Nickerson said.

Along with the videos provided, Nickerson said they have hands-on experience so that everyone is prepared for election day.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.