Aiken County deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program.

It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t just for arresting.

“We’re not here just to take people to jail, which is a lot of times. When we talk to little kids, that’s what they think police officers do all day. We’re here to serve our community and protect, and this is one more thing that we can do to help serve our community and help them when they’re in need,” said ACSO Community Policing Coordinator Mary Frantz.

It’s an organization with a foundation in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“To serve and connect and help law enforcement to get involved with the community on a more positive note and let the community really see that we are here and have positive relationships,” she said.

Mfrantz@aikenountysc.gov, Cpalmer@aikencounty, sheriff@aikencountysc.gov, or (803) 642-1761.

They joined 50 other agencies for a packing day where they boxed 2,000 boxes which go out to all these communities.

“These boxes are full of non-perishable food items, and they’ll feed a family of four for approximately one week. And there’s no limit on how many one certain person needs. If they need help, that’s what we’re here for” she said.

If you need one, they’re easy to get.

“Anyone can call, text, email me, whatever. If they know somebody who’s experiencing hardship, we can send one of these boxes over to them,” said Frantz.

This partnership is just getting started, and they say they’ve already delivered one box already.

You can pick up a box by going to the sheriff’s office or sending in a request.

