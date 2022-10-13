Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Gradually clearing skies with near-average highs for your Thursday afternoon. Sunshine returns Friday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be moving toward the region tonight and pass through the CSRA by Thursday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening into tonight.

A few isolated showers and storms moved through portions of the region this morning but all locations look to dry out by the early afternoon. Clouds will linger through your Thursday afternoon as the front passes through our region. Highs will likely reach the upper 70s and low 80s with gradually clearing skies behind the front. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 8-15 mph.

The sunshine and cool temps will return behind the font with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday. Morning lows Friday will be cooler in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be below average in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the west between 3-8 mph.

The weekend looks beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Lows will to near 50 by early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

