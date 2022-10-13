Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler temperatures will pour into the area behind a cool front Thursday night into Friday with dry conditions and a nice warm up for the weekend. A second stronger front rolls through town Monday delivering what could be the coolest weather of the season so far for the middle of next week. Other than the possibility of a few sprinkles Monday, the next 7 days are expected to be dry.

Tonight - Expect mostly clear skies and turning cooler with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 mph or less.

Friday - Mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s with winds from the northwest at 2 to 7 mph.

Friday night - Mostly clear and on the chilly side late. Evening temperatures will be in the middle 60s when the sun sets at 6:55 falling into the lower 50s by midnight. Winds will be calm.

Saturday and Sunday - Mostly sunny skies both days this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the middle 40s Saturday morning and near 50 Sunday morning.

