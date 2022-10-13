Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road.

Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m., Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The traffic accident was at least the third fatal one this week in Augusta.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, pedestrian Nylaysia Nicole Okezie, 37, of Augusta, was killed in a traffic accident in the 1200 block of Gordon Highway.

And just after 8:25 p.m. Monday, motorcyclist Paul Wilder, 41, of Loganville, died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Bobby Jones Expressway near Gordon Highway.

