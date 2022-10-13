Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County.

Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home at 1400 Cooks Bridge Road northeast of Aiken to investigate a possible suicide attempt. A woman had reported that Barrett sent her a picture of the kitchen on fire and said he was hurt, according to deputies.

Authorities arrived to find the home fully ablaze. Firefighters extinguished the flames but didn’t discover anyone inside.

Several hours later, Barrett was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on a charge of second-degree arson and booked into Aiken County jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

The incident happened just three days after a similar case elsewhere in Aiken County.

Debra Cushman, 60, is accused of setting a fire Saturday night at the double-wide mobile home where she lived in the 400 block of Wren Road in Windsor , according to deputies. Two other people were inside, according to authorities.

Cushman was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records. As of Thursday afternoon, she remained in jail in with bond set at $15,000, according to jail records.

The Red Cross says it’s assisting the other people who live in both burned houses.

