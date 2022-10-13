3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive and continued on Gordon Highway, according to deputies.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her right upper arm.

Another woman who reportedly was the driver said she was in the driver’s seat when the car was on Bahama Drive as people from “numerous unknown vehicles started shooting at their vehicle,” deputies wrote in an incident report.

The driver took off and ended up on Gordon Highway, where two unknown vehicles behind the car continued shooting.

The vehicle was on its rim when the driver made it to Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. The driver believed the right rear tire was shot out during the incident.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, deputies released the names and photos of three women they believe are suspects in the incident:

Keyonce Zakhia Walker, described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 98 pounds.

Keandra Sherie Smith, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Kenneth Atterton or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.