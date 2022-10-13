Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

From left: Keyonce Zakhia Walker, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keandra Sherie Smith
From left: Keyonce Zakhia Walker, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keandra Sherie Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive and continued on Gordon Highway, according to deputies.

CRIME | Gunfire erupts at Amazon during fight between employees

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her right upper arm.

Another woman who reportedly was the driver said she was in the driver’s seat when the car was on Bahama Drive as people from “numerous unknown vehicles started shooting at their vehicle,” deputies wrote in an incident report.

The driver took off and ended up on Gordon Highway, where two unknown vehicles behind the car continued shooting.

The vehicle was on its rim when the driver made it to Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. The driver believed the right rear tire was shot out during the incident.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, deputies released the names and photos of three women they believe are suspects in the incident:

  • Keyonce Zakhia Walker, described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.
  • Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 98 pounds.
  • Keandra Sherie Smith, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Kenneth Atterton or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.

MORE | ‘He wanted money. I wanted my life’: Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Angelo Maxwell Grant
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

Latest News

USDA Leadership in Georgia visits Athens to discuss U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program
Georgia cotton farmers learn climate-friendly practices
Fair
Morning Mix: It's nearly time for the Western Carolina State Fair
Greek
Morning Mix: Augusta Greek Festival makes a return
Walk
Morning Mix: Learn more about the Miracle Mile Walk
Fatality rate on GA & SC rural roads are highest among nation
Fatality rate on Georgia and South Carolina rural roads are among highest in nation