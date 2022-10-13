3 sentence in separate Hancock County Crimes

SPARTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office releases an update on 3 separate crimes Oct. 13.

One crime, in Hancock County, Christopher Collin Demmon, committed malice murder and was sentenced for a total of life with the possibility of parole.

On Oct. 6., plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court.

In Hancock County Superior Court, the defendant, Bernard Deontay Hall, into a plea bargain on malice murder to guilty to lesser included voluntary manslaughter.

On Sept. 26, Hall was sentenced for a total 20 years with the first 12 years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the third crime went to trial on Aug. 8.

Ronald Lee Brantley was found guilty on 2 counts of child molestation. He was sentenced for a total of 40 years with the first 30 years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

