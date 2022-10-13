Submit Photos/Videos
3 sentence in separate Hancock County Crimes

Christopher Demmon, Bernard Hall, and Ronald Brantley have all been sentenced for their crimes.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office releases an update on 3 separate crimes Oct. 13.

One crime, in Hancock County, Christopher Collin Demmon, committed malice murder and was sentenced for a total of life with the possibility of parole.

On Oct. 6., plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court.

Demmon committed malice murder and was sentenced for a total of life with the possibility of parole.(Contributed)
MORE | GBI investigates death of woman arrested in Hancock County

In Hancock County Superior Court, the defendant, Bernard Deontay Hall, into a plea bargain on malice murder to guilty to lesser included voluntary manslaughter.

On Sept. 26, Hall was sentenced for a total 20 years with the first 12 years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

Hall negotiated into a plea bargain on Malice Murder to guilty to lesser included Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced for a total 20 years with the first 12 years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.(Contributed)

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the third crime went to trial on Aug. 8.

Ronald Lee Brantley was found guilty on 2 counts of child molestation. He was sentenced for a total of 40 years with the first 30 years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

Brantley was found guilty on 2 counts of Child Molestation. He was sentenced for a total of 40 years with the first 30 years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.(Contributed)

