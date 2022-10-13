Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead, 1 arrested following alleged overdose death in Grovetown

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Grovetown Police department says one man is dead and another was arrested after they responded to the 300 block of James Street in reference to CPR in progress.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two males unresponsive, suffering from what appeared to be narcotics overdoses.

One male responded to the CPR and was able to have NARCAN administered. He was transported to a local hospital.

3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

The second individual appeared to have been deceased for some time, according to the release. The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Officers located two additional males at the residence and transported them to CID for questioning.

The Grovetown Police Department says the investigation revealed Johnny Vasquez-Morales, 29, of Grovetown, had provided the narcotics.

Vasquez-Morales was located and was found to be in possession of narcotics.

Vasquez-Morales admitted to distributing the narcotics that led to the incident, according to officials.

MORE | 1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site

He was arrested and charged with trafficking a schedule II substance (Fentanyl) and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Officials say once an autopsy is completed, and toxicology reports are received, investigators will meet with the District Attorney’s Office to discuss possible further charges.

“This incident is yet another reminder of the dangers of illicit narcotics use. We strongly discourage anyone from participating in these activities and implore those who may be battling a narcotics addiction to seek professional help or counseling,” said Grovetown Police Department Chief Jamey Kitchens in a release.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Jordan Beale
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

ACSO program
Aiken County deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need
Christopher Demmon, Bernard Hall, and Ronald Brantley have all been sentenced for their crimes.
3 sentence in separate Hancock County Crimes
Deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need
Deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need
school bus
Aiken County schools look to hire 40+ bus drivers