Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Walking events to raise money, awareness for 2 good causes

Scene from a previous Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Aiken.
Scene from a previous Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Aiken.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Separate walks are planned this weekend to help boost the fights against breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

In Augusta

Piedmont Augusta Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk from 8-11 a.m., Saturday at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St.

The three-mile fun walk gives participants the opportunity to support a family member, friend or co-worker diagnosed with breast cancer. All of the net proceeds raised from the Miracle Mile Walk stay in the community to pay for mammograms for underserved women and to support patients at Piedmont Augusta’s Randy W. Cooper, MD, Center for Breast Health Services.

Here’s the schedule:

  • 7:30 a.m.: Donation drop-off and store opens
  • 8 a.m.: Pre-walk program
  • 9 a.m.: Walk begins
  • 10 a.m.: Post-walk celebration and raffle

Email the foundation at foundation@uh.org or call 706-667-0030 for more information.

In Aiken

On Saturday, Aiken-area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association – South Carolina Chapter will host the walk at the Odell Weeks Activity Center.

Check-in will open at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

Walk participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, visit http://act.alz.org/aikenwalk or call 800-272-3900.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say

Latest News

During this year’s Project Care in Blackville, SRNS employees Kaitlyn Hodges and Josh Givens...
SRS workers give back to community through United Way volunteer event
Western Carolina State Fair
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
Corey Rogers
One on One with Richard Rogers│Historian talks about Golden Blocks
John Lambert.
Local Special Olympics team wins gold during Valdosta event