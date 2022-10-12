Walking events to raise money, awareness for 2 good causes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Separate walks are planned this weekend to help boost the fights against breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

In Augusta

Piedmont Augusta Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk from 8-11 a.m., Saturday at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St.

The three-mile fun walk gives participants the opportunity to support a family member, friend or co-worker diagnosed with breast cancer. All of the net proceeds raised from the Miracle Mile Walk stay in the community to pay for mammograms for underserved women and to support patients at Piedmont Augusta’s Randy W. Cooper, MD, Center for Breast Health Services.

Here’s the schedule:

7:30 a.m.: Donation drop-off and store opens

8 a.m.: Pre-walk program

9 a.m.: Walk begins

10 a.m.: Post-walk celebration and raffle

Email the foundation at foundation@uh.org or call 706-667-0030 for more information.

In Aiken

On Saturday, Aiken-area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association – South Carolina Chapter will host the walk at the Odell Weeks Activity Center.

Check-in will open at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

Walk participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, visit http://act.alz.org/aikenwalk or call 800-272-3900.

