Vehicle crashes into resident building on Walton Way

Scene of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way
Scene of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, G.A. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way.

Dispatch tells us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries.

{MORE}- Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash

A resident tells News 12 they are trying to figure out how to get the truck out without the building falling. Police and the fire department were on the scene and began to tow the vehicle away.

We have a News 12 crew on the scene.

