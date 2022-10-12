SRS workers give back to community through volunteer day

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site workers recently rolled up their sleeves to support of Project Care for the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties.

Every year, Savannah River Site employees work during their day off on projects that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children, low-income senior citizens, single-parent homeowners and specific United Way agencies.

Projects include painting jobs, repairing flooring, putting up drywall, replacing rotting boards, fixing faulty plumbing, performing yard work, building fences and constructing wheelchair ramps.

Among those helped by more than a dozen employees of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employees was a homeowner in Blackville who needed a wheelchair ramp.

“The attitudes of those who serve are always amazing,” said Josh Givens, an employee of SRNS, the operations and management contractor at SRS. “The group we had here today was great. They showed up ready to hit the ground running.”

Givens explained that the owner of the Blackville resident could not afford the construction of a ramp.

“She was extremely grateful,” Givens said. “It gives her the freedom of movement she desired, while decreasing her dependence on others. Our team immediately recognized this significant need and worked hard to make it a reality. There’s a big need for wheelchair ramps in Barnwell, Bamberg and Allendale counties.”

A group of Savannah River Mission Completion employees volunteered to build an accessibility ramp for a Barnwell County neighbor in need. From left, Leland Chandler, John Alexander, the homeowner, Denise Long, Kaitlyn Hodges (Savannah River Nuclear Solutions), Carissa Smith, Erin Stroman, and volunteers with the Barnwell-Bamberg Baptist Association’s Men's Ministry program. (Contributed)

Employees of Savannah River Mission Completion, another SRS contractor, also helped during Project Care.

“There is no better feeling than to be a blessing unto someone else,” said Denise Long, an SRMC employee. “I am honored to serve alongside my co-workers to provide safe, reliable access to a resident’s home, which is something many of us take for granted every day. When we work united, we can truly make a great impact in our community.”

