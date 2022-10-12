S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School.

He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges.

“One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college is because of money and finance. Today we’re here to show them the opportunity they have by attending the school with the finances that we have available,” said Douglas Gantt.

S.C State is a historically Black college offering Georgia students in-state tuition for those with a B average or higher. Gantt says that comes out to about $10,000 saved.

