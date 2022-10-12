Results of financial audit into Burke County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is under scrutiny after an audit found he spent over $200,000 in grant money on a credit card commissioners never authorized, according to a report.

We’ve been combing through the reports and have a breakdown of those findings.

Williams could soon find himself in the middle of an investigation after an audit was done looking into the sheriff’s office’s bank accounts and credit cards.

Two reports detail funds that were supposed to be used on salaries, supplies, and equipment for the sheriff’s office.

Two different audits were done from September 2021 through July 31 of 2022, by the accounting firm Lanier, Deal & Proctor. It details the spending habits of grant money by Williams.

It shows the sheriff’s office had $425,000 in grant funds, along with other deposits in the general account.

$50,000 was from the Waynesboro Housing Authority, and $375,00 was from Georgia Power Company.

Williams spent nearly $250,000 in grant money on things like holiday turkeys and hams, meals and entertainment, and other organizations and events.

According to the report, the sheriff’s office maintains a separate credit card that has not been approved by the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

It is paid using grants and other funds deposited within the general account. Auditors tracked $41,000 spent on travel and accommodations, restaurants and food, and retail stores.

The sheriff’s office only included printouts of the account activity and not credit card statements or detailed receipts, according to the report.

The accounting firm met with Williams to talk about credit card charges, including his trip to West Palm Beach, where he participated in the Leader Helping Leaders Network. He charged the hotel room, airline fees, meals, and incidentals to the county card.

The report states Williams is one of their instructors and confirms he was paid by LHLN for speaking engagements in the past but didn’t know if he was a student or instructor.

In the report, Williams says he used his judgment to decide when to use county funds and wherever he goes, he represents the sheriff’s office. Georgia Code prohibits Williams from being compensated for his official duties outside his county salary.

The report recommends county commissioners seek legal counsel as to whether Williams broke any laws.

We reached out to Williams for an interview or comment and this is his response: “I am diligently working to get receipts and other documentation together, and I plan on releasing the data upon completion. We will likely have our work done and available to the press on Friday or Monday.”

The county manager told us they have turned this matter over to the appropriate authorities. We’ve asked who that is, but they will not tell us. The GBI says they’re not involved as of now. The District Attorney’s Office says they do not comment on pending investigations if there is one.

