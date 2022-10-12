Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

National and local gas prices rising again

The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive...
The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week. Georgia and South Carolina prices are also rising in demand and the cost of oil reflected in higher pump prices.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week. Georgia and South Carolina prices are also rising in demand and the cost of oil reflected in higher pump prices.

According to https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=GA, Georgia Average Gas Prices:

  • Current Avg. - R $3.266, MG $3.643, P $4.014, D $4.737
  • Yesterday Avg. - R $3.252, MG $3.629, P $3.997, D $4.737
  • Week Ago Avg. - R $3.172, MG $3.578, P $3.997, D $4.705
  • Month Ago Avg. - R $3.242, MG $3.634, P $3.996, D $4.686
  • Year Ago Avg. - R $3.074, MG $3.400, P $3.728, D $3.341

Highest Recorded average price:

  • Regular - $4.499 , 6/15/22
  • Diesel - $5.550 , 6/15/22

According to https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=SC , South Carolina Average Gas Prices:

  • Current Avg. - R $3.390, MG $3.765, P $4.112, D $4.874
  • Yesterday Avg. - R $3.379, MG $3.751, P $4.093, D $4.841
  • Week Ago Avg. - R $3.265, MG $3.645, P $4.037, D $4.609
  • Month Ago Avg. - R $3.315, MG $3.696 , P $4.037, D $3.277
  • Year Ago Avg. - R $3.028, MG $3.374, P $3,699, D $3.277

Highest Recorded average price:

  • Regular - $4.609, 6/12/22
  • Diesel - $5.638, 6/10/22

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $3.92 per gallon, a 13.8-cent increase from last week and up 22.5 cents from a month ago.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a news release.

On the other hand, De Haan said some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those regions to likely decrease.

“For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead,” He said.

GasBuddy reports the lowest gas prices are in Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. The highest average prices are in California, Alaska and Oregon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say

Latest News

“The ultimate aim of this grant is to develop a model for effective teaching using improvement...
Voorhees University partnership receives grant to improve teaching and learning
We are so thankful to have an amazing, positive, hardworking and sweet person to be apart of...
Morning Mix - Happy Birthday to our producer Nathalia!
Scene from a previous Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Aiken.
Walking events to raise money, awareness for 2 good causes
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
Georgia agency withdraws GI Bill funding for church that was raided