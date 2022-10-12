Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Metro Atlanta school charging students to wear Halloween costume to class

Bay Creek Middle School announced students would be allowed to wear “school-appropriate” costumes on Halloween.
Bay Creek Middle School
Bay Creek Middle School(WANF)
By Zac Summers
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at a Gwinnett County Public School are being asked to fork over cash to let their children wear costumes to class on Halloween.

Felicia McTiller doesn’t feel one way or the other about the upcoming dress-up day at Bay Creek Middle School, but she said her 7th grader won’t be participating.

“It’s different,” she said. “This is our first year here at this school. So, the schools that he’s attended previously, in another state, that was never an issue like, either they could, or they could not wear the costumes.”

In a notice to parents on Tuesday, leaders at the school announced students would be allowed to wear “school-appropriate” costumes on Halloween. However, those participating would have to pay $10. The school would only accept cash, according to the notice posted on the school’s website.

“As the parent, we’re already going to go out and purchase the costume,” said McTiller. “And, then $10 for them to wear the costume. I mean, I can understand if it was, you know, $2 or $1.”

The message didn’t explain what or how the fee would be used. When Atlanta News First reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools, a spokesperson explained the event is a fundraiser for the school’s clubs. He said costumes aren’t allowed to be worn at school, but there are some exceptions. He added students do not have to participate.

But some parents questioned charging students at all. Brandon Cannon, who has a sixth grader at the school, believes the event disregards students who come from low-income families

“It’s kind of insensitive,” Cannon said. “[If you have] three kids, it’s 30 bucks. That’s, that’s a lot, especially in times, like we’re in now. They could have found a different way if they’re trying to raise money for the school.”

According to new research from the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year. $3.6 billion will be spent on costumes alone.

The spokesperson for the district said school leaders are considering changes to the event.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers swipe $22K in high-tech toys, deputies say
Nylaysia Okezie
Officials identify pedestrian killed in Gordon Highway crash
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

Latest News

Morning Mix
MORNING MIX LIVE: Previewing the Greek Festival, Miracle Walk and more
Waynesboro, Ga.
Waynesboro City Hall closed after rainfall brings flooding
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Gunshots fired at Amazon center in Appling; no one hurt
News 12 This Morning: Top stories for Oct. 13, 2022
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police