Mass murder suspect arrested in Burke County: What we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mass murder suspect in upstate South Carolina was arrested right here in our area.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says five people were killed on Sunday in the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The suspect is 24-year-old James Drayton. Drayton was arrested in Burke County for an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Wright held a press conference after the arrest.

“Just because these men were using illegal drugs, it doesn’t mean that they weren’t worthy people. If you want to argue with that, let’s go talk to their moms and dads. Let’s go talk to their sons or their children. God still loves us even though we make dumb choices,” he said.

Investigators say Drayton was living at the house two weeks before the incident.

We spoke to the cashier held at gunpoint that morning.

Furrica Harden had no idea when she opened the store that morning, she would be staring down the barrel of a gun, just a couple of weeks after losing her stepson to gun violence at a convenience store shooting in Augusta.

“I just noticed this guy was standing in that walkway…with a mask on. And I was like why do you have a mask on? He pulled the gun. It was a 9,” she said.

After handing over the money, the guy ran away, she called 911 and gave the description of a white car.

“I was very, I was like, oh, I just got robbed. I can’t… I couldn’t believe it. Do you understand what I’m saying? I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Captain Jimmy Wylds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said: “We had no idea. When you pull people over, you don’t know whether they’re a mass murderer or a saint.”

Wylds says their officers got the call, and spotted a white car speeding south down Highway 25 and started chasing him.

“Once he wrecked the car, he jumped out and ran behind the CVS, and one of our deputies, Sergeant Michael Hodge and Kirklin, were able to take him into custody,” he said.

It wasn’t until deputies ran the tags on the stolen car they discovered who they were dealing with.

“Once they made the arrest and the investigator got involved, and they called Spartanburg looking for information on the vehicle owner, that’s when they determined that he was involved in something more serious,” he said.

Something way more serious, an accused mass murderer, on the run since Sunday.

“You’re talking about a man that had just taken five lives, so it would have been nothing for him to take the life of the lady at the store,” said Wylds.

Harden said: “God was with me that day. I’m just so thankful.”

Wylds says Drayton was not cooperative once they arrested him, but officers from Spartanburg County came to the station and say they got a full confession for the murders.

Drayton is at the Burke County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

