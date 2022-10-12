It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:

Augusta

Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23.

Attractions this year include Bad Boyz of Wrestling, as well as rides provided by Strates Shows, food, and various agricultural and other competitions and exhibits.

Tickets are $8 for admission and $25 dollars for unlimited rides Monday through Thursday and $30 Friday through Sunday.

The fair will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Rides will be open until 11.

Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent, and organizers say bags may be subject to search at entry. Items not permitted include selfie sticks, backpacks, concealed weapons, outside food and beverages, pets except service animals, Segways, tents unless part of an authorized act or exhibit, and drones.

The fairgrounds are at 308 Hale St. in Augusta.

For more information, visit https://www.georgiacarolinastatefair.com.

Aiken

The Western Carolina State Fair is set for Friday through Oct. 23 with something new this year: There will be free gate admission from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20 for lunch.

Among the attractions for 2022 are: a Wild West comedy and gunfight stunt show, barnyard revue and pig race shows, demolition derby, a bull-riding competition, and agricultural and other displays, competitions and exhibits.

Small, clutch-like purses will be permitted, but all other bags such as backpacks or diaper bags must be clear.

Until Thursday this week, patrons can buy gate admission plus unlimited rides for $30. After Friday, the Magic Pass costs $35 and does not include the $10 gate admission.

The fairgrounds are at 562 May Royal Drive, and gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://westerncarolinastatefair.com.

Columbia

The South Carolina State Fair opens Wednesday for its 153rd year.

One of the new attractions this year is a museum of the moon exhibit, which features a large inflated moon with detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

The exhibit combines music and spoken word from interviews and original recordings from the 1969 moon landing.

The fair runs through Oct. 23 at 1200 Rosewood Drive.

For more information, visit https://www.scstatefair.org.

