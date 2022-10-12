Harrisburg Family Health care receives $25,000 grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today Harrisburg Family Health Care has received a $25,000 grant from Bank of America to help address behavioral health and social conditions that impact the health and wellness of individuals and families.

The grant is aligned with Bank of America’s goal to provide resources that contribute to improved health and economic mobility in the community.

Harrisburg Family Health Care is a free and charitable clinic that provides quality, compassionate, and holistic healthcare for the uninsured, underinsured, and those with limited access to healthcare. With support from Bank of America, Harrisburg Family Health Care will be expanding its capacity to assist patients by integrating behavioral health services and offering support for urgent healthcare expenses.

Patients seen at the clinic who have had adverse life experiences or those with unmet social needs will be connected to an experienced team of behavioral health specialists. The team will offer to counsel, assist with care coordination, and support efforts to empower patients through lifestyle changes that impact their health and wellness.

According to Isiah Lineberry, Executive Director of Harrisburg Family Health Care, “The resources from Bank of America will help us expand much-needed services to our patients to help them be as healthy as possible.”

Harrisburg Family Health Care is located at the HUB for Community Innovation which houses multiple nonprofit organizations in a common campus and serves as the cornerstone of a multi-year community revitalization project in the urban core of Augusta, Georgia.

Behavioral health and social conditions are key components of health. Bank of America’s philanthropic efforts in partnership with Harrisburg Family Health Care will support a range of services that will help vulnerable individuals and families stabilize and advance.

“Accessible healthcare is key to advancing economic opportunity, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of Harrisburg Family Health Care in Augusta for years to come,” said Ora Parish, president, of Bank of America Greater Augusta / Aiken.

For many years, Bank of America has worked with nonprofit partners, local organizations, and leaders across public and private sectors in Augusta to help drive economic mobility for vulnerable populations. This grant is a part of Bank of America’s commitment to responsible growth as it works to improve the financial lives of individuals, families, and entire communities. Philanthropic and volunteer investments continue to play a key role in this effort to build thriving communities.

