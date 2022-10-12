Grovetown city leaders push forward to form ethics committee

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a push to focus on ethics in Grovetown.

City leaders are moving to create an ethics committee. The group of people would be in charge of keeping the local government in check. Council members decided at Tuesday’s meeting.

It comes months after council members raised questions about the mayor’s use of tax-payer money in a rodeo back in April.

Weeks later, Councilwoman Deborah Fisher emailed our newsroom saying the money for this event wasn’t approved.

Now she’s saying if the city had an ethics committee like they were supposed to, there could’ve been more answers.

“There was no recourse the council had because we didn’t have an ethics committee. Had we had an ethics committee, we could have used that committee to air this out. The citizens would have investigated themselves, and we’d have brought this to some closure,” she said.

Months later, the lack of an ethics committee in Grovetown is being discussed. Fisher is outspoken on the importance of the committee moving forward.

“If we’re not part of the solution. We’re proud of the problem. So we feel we really have to address this ethics committee because everybody on council needs to be accountable for their behavior,” said Fisher.

The committee wouldn’t be out to necessarily investigate legal matters but also events that the law might not cover.

“Treating people with disdain, treating people badly, especially people that we serve it just doesn’t sit well, and it’s not right. It may not be illegal, but it’s not right. It’s unethical. So I’m going to do everything I can to make this happen,” she said.

Fisher says the citizens are impacted every day this committee is left unfilled.

“I will make it a part of everything I do every day to let our constituents know that they’re being short-sighted and they should have an ethics committee and they deserve better. I will do everything in my power to let our citizens know they deserve better,” said Fisher.

At the meeting, the four council members and the mayor said they would appoint two members to this committee during the November meeting, and if not, Fisher said she would report the lack of commitment to the Georgia Municipal Association.

Other members of the council and mayor declined to comment.

