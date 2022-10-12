Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grovetown city leaders push forward to form ethics committee

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a push to focus on ethics in Grovetown.

City leaders are moving to create an ethics committee. The group of people would be in charge of keeping the local government in check. Council members decided at Tuesday’s meeting.

It comes months after council members raised questions about the mayor’s use of tax-payer money in a rodeo back in April.

Weeks later, Councilwoman Deborah Fisher emailed our newsroom saying the money for this event wasn’t approved.

MORE | What is Columbia County’s ordinance for alcohol sales?

Now she’s saying if the city had an ethics committee like they were supposed to, there could’ve been more answers.

“There was no recourse the council had because we didn’t have an ethics committee. Had we had an ethics committee, we could have used that committee to air this out. The citizens would have investigated themselves, and we’d have brought this to some closure,” she said.

Months later, the lack of an ethics committee in Grovetown is being discussed. Fisher is outspoken on the importance of the committee moving forward.

MORE | Aiken city leaders work to give Fairfield Street bridge a second chance

“If we’re not part of the solution. We’re proud of the problem. So we feel we really have to address this ethics committee because everybody on council needs to be accountable for their behavior,” said Fisher.

The committee wouldn’t be out to necessarily investigate legal matters but also events that the law might not cover.

“Treating people with disdain, treating people badly, especially people that we serve it just doesn’t sit well, and it’s not right. It may not be illegal, but it’s not right. It’s unethical. So I’m going to do everything I can to make this happen,” she said.

Fisher says the citizens are impacted every day this committee is left unfilled.

MORE | Aiken leaders get a scolding over downtown redevelopment process

“I will make it a part of everything I do every day to let our constituents know that they’re being short-sighted and they should have an ethics committee and they deserve better. I will do everything in my power to let our citizens know they deserve better,” said Fisher.

At the meeting, the four council members and the mayor said they would appoint two members to this committee during the November meeting, and if not, Fisher said she would report the lack of commitment to the Georgia Municipal Association.

Other members of the council and mayor declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone
2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say
Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting

Latest News

Grovetown to form city ethics committee
Grovetown to form city ethics committee
Aiken County fallen officer
Aiken Department of Public Safety honors fallen officers
Aiken Department of Public Safety honors fallen officers
Aiken Department of Public Safety honors fallen officers
SC State president
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School