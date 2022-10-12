Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week.

On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.

The Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County will be getting $137,676, while the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons will get $292,815 and Helping Hands Inc. will get $242,780.

In Orangeburg, CASA/Family Systems will be getting $179,262 and the 1st Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be getting $97,798.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural health care.

Among recipients of grants in the region is Allendale County, which will get $687,212 to update equipment for health care services from the Allendale County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department.

The city of Orangeburg will get $857,075 for improvements to the emergency management system.

Orangeburg County will get $750,000 to purchase of five emergency medical vehicles for the Holly Hill and Eutawville area.

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties will get $1 million for emergency medical equipment for public safety emergencies, improved telemedicine and emergency pandemic equipment

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.