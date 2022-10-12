Georgia agency withdraws GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta.

In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon . At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.

Georgia’s Department of Veterans Service withdrew approval of the two churches that are associated with the House of Prayer organization that some consider a cult.

A nonprofit said it had been warning about these facilities for years.

Veterans Education Success, a nonprofit that helps veterans find educational opportunities, says the House of Prayer churches committed fraud by taking GI Bill funding and not providing a proper education in return.

The church claimed to provide seminary schooling.

A unit of the Georgia Department of Veterans Services withdrew GI Bill eligibility for House of Prayer facilities in Georgia effective June 24.

