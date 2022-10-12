Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia agency withdraws GI Bill funding for church that was raided

By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta.

In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.

MORE | 2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say

Georgia’s Department of Veterans Service withdrew approval of the two churches that are associated with the House of Prayer organization that some consider a cult.

A nonprofit said it had been warning about these facilities for years.

Veterans Education Success, a nonprofit that helps veterans find educational opportunities, says the House of Prayer churches committed fraud by taking GI Bill funding and not providing a proper education in return.

The church claimed to provide seminary schooling.

A unit of the Georgia Department of Veterans Services withdrew GI Bill eligibility for House of Prayer facilities in Georgia effective June 24.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
James Douglas Drayton.
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County

Latest News

The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive...
National and local gas prices rising again
James Douglas Drayton
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
Graduation
Georgia High School graduation rate rises in 2022
Mark Christopher Greene
Appling man gets more than 8 years in prison for child porn