Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for he public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore.

The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies.

The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, traveling north on Windsor Spring Road.

The robber is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ananias Reese at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

