Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning started off mild and partly cloudy for most locations with overnight lows bottoming out in the low and mid-60s.

Things will begin to change by this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It will start feeling more humid Wednesday as winds turn out of the east-southeast. Ahead of the front, temps will warm to near 80° with partly to mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning and scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Rain totals look to be less than 1″ for most of the CSRA but isolated locations could pick up between 1-2 inches.

Minor flooding issues will be possible through tonight, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. (WRDW)

A few isolated showers are possible early Thursday but many locations look to dry out by the early afternoon as the cold front moves east of the CSRA. Afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 70s and low 80s with clearing skies behind the front. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

The sunshine and cool temps will return behind the font with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday. Morning lows Friday will be cooler in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be below average in the mid-70s.

The weekend looks beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Lows will to near 50 by early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day.

