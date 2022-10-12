Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt for kids

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?

Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations.

Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park.

It’s a scavenger hunt to get kids to be more active. We went out there to take on the challenge.

They’re challenging you to find ten objects. They’re not giving you a map to help you out either. But if you find all ten, they’re going to give you a prize.

Even if you don’t find them, they say the real prize is being out in nature.

“Anytime you can get kids outside, off of screens, it’s great, plus this is a beautiful season in the park,” said CVB Associate Director Ashley Swain.

Swain helped create the scavenger hunt similar to the one they did in the spring.

“It was such a huge success that we’re like, okay well spring’s always perfect weather, and fall’s always another really great time to get out and enjoy the park, so we decided to do a fall-themed one,” she said.

They planted ten fall-themed objects around the park.

“Some of the fall decor that you’re looking for is actually pretty small, so you have to keep your eyes peeled,” she said.

While you’re looking for everything on the list. She hopes you’ll also take a moment to look around. See the leaves falling, the colors, and everything else this park has to offer.

“It’s a really easy loop around the park. It’s just under a mile, so it’s really great for kids, get out and enjoy this beautiful weather,” she said.

You can stop by the visitor’s center at Savannah Rapids Park until the first week of November to pick up a sheet.

