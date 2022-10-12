Bond hearing held for 10 Jefferson County High School students

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting.

The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23.

We talked to officials to find out more.

According to officials, ten adult students and 13 juveniles were charged with affray and disrupting a school.

According to the report, they are not considering this a gang-related incident.

Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchison says he’s seen school fights before, but nothing close to this.

“It was kinda disturbing,” he said. “It’s never been this many arrested.”

Law enforcement still doesn’t know what lead to more than 20 students getting in an all-out brawl.

“My concern is to have a safe environment for our kids and for our schools and for our parents to know this a place for them to go to and be safe,” he said.

Hutchison says he doesn’t want to continue putting kids in jail. He is asking for support.

“The parents have got to support law enforcement and the school. We just need them to step up and do their part at home,” said Hutchison.

As far as this happening again…

“We just got to eliminate the problem and go forward with it,” he said.

He says this can serve as a wake-up call to those students and their parents and a warning to others that there are consequences.

“We gone take care of business,” he said.

The sheriff adds he has deputies patrolling the school area constantly.

One student will have an additional charge for battery tied to the student he’s accused of hurting badly enough to be sent to the hospital.

The Jefferson County Chief Magistrate Judge set bonds for students 17 or older. Bond was set at $1,500. All were released on property bonds the same day, according to Captain Robert Chalker.

The students under 17 are handled by the State Department of Juvenile Justice and will be required to attend Juvenile Court.

