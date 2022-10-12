Submit Photos/Videos
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

Angelo Maxwell was arrested in Aiken County for drug charges when being served a manslaughter...
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter.

According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting in overdose and death.

A search warrant was executed on Oct. 10, for Grant’s home, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigators and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office placed Grant in custody and charged him with possession to distribute marijuana and trafficking schedule two narcotics. Grant posted bond in Aiken County and transported to Barnwell County Detention Center.

Barnwell Sheriff’s Office then served him the manslaughter warrant.

Grant was given a hearing and his bond was denied.

