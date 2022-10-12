Authorities ask for help finding 2 runaway 17-year-olds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for two teenagers who are thought to have run away, not necessarily together.

Ny’Khia Shelton ran away on Oct. 3 after having last been seen at the Richmond County Division of Family & Children Services office at 3310 Old Louisville Road. The DFCS staff said she got into a black sport utility vehicle. The 17-year-old is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has burgundy hair to the length of her back.

Jamal Landers ran away on Sept. 26 from 2102 Saunders Road. The 17-year-old is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on either teen is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or rsylvester@augustaga.gov

