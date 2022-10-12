Augusta Fire Department gets $4.9 million grant from FEMA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has been awarded a $4,928,040 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This is the first time the department has received this grant, and the funding will be used to offset personnel costs.

The program, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.

“This is a very competitive grant, and I am glad to know that FEMA selected Augusta,” Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

He said the funds “will provide additional support to hire well-trained firefighters so we can effectively provide fire and life safety services to the residents and visitors of Richmond County.”

Burden says said the department is dealing with 19 vacancies.

He is hoping to fill some of those positions with students who are graduating from training at a ceremony, which will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Augusta Museum of History, 560 Reynolds St.

Last year, Augusta firefighters responded to more than 23,000 emergencies.

