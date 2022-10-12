Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training.

The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday.

Described as the highest trained class in the history of Augusta’s Fire Department, this couldn’t come at a better time with the department’s recent struggles with funding.

“It feels amazing. It was a lot of time spent, a lot of hard work spent. Blood, sweat, and tears,” said Class #2201 Graduate Coleton Cohen.

After moving from Sacramento to Augusta to become a police officer, then changing paths after being inspired by his late uncle, who was also a firefighter, Cohen cemented his graduation as his brother pinned his badge.

“I’m glad to see my brother. He’s going through the next class, so he gets a tidbit of what we’re going to do and where he’s going to be a year from now,” he said.

He’s just one of these recruits that will fill out a number of the 19 vacancies the fire department currently has.

The $4.9 million awarded in a grant by FEMA goes to filling 30 positions over the next three years.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said: “You serve because you want to protect. You want to rescue. You want to make life better.”

The ability to do that job has recently been strained by fewer ARP funds, having their budget cut down and also have little to no money in SPLOST 8 funds for supplies.

We asked Fire Chief Burden about the consequences of not getting that money.

“Any funding that helps toward the department directly relates to the safety of our citizens,” he said.

While this grant is set to fund these new hires for the next three years, only time will tell where funding will come from with only so many options.

