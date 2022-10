AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta municipal building has some new artwork on display.

The exhibit is called ‘A Year at the Ro3′ and features art from the gallery with the same name in Savannah.

The city gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday.

It’s all organized by the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.