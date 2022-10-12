Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Appling man gets more than 8 years in prison for child porn

Mark Christopher Greene
Mark Christopher Greene(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting he possessed images of children being sexually exploited.

CRIME | 2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say

Mark Christopher Greene, 46, of Appling, was sentenced to 102 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Greene to pay $18,000 in restitution, to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

The investigation of Greene began in December 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that identified images of child pornography. Armed with a search warrant, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation seized electronic devices from Greene’s residence and discovered dozens of images and videos of child exploitation on those devices.

CRIME | ‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect

Greene was on probation for a prior conviction for drug possession at the time of his arrest on the child pornography charge.

“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is an essential element of public safety,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “We commend our vigilant law enforcement partners for identifying and shutting down digital predators.”

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah L. Johnson and Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Amon Singh
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
James Douglas Drayton.
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County

Latest News

Amazon fulfillment
2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
Western Carolina State Fair
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department gets $4.9 million grant from FEMA