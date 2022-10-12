Submit Photos/Videos
ACT results bring mixed news students in Ga., S.C. and across nation

ACT
ACT
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the sixth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT college entrance exam.

Georgia’s Class of 2022 recorded an average composite score of 21.6, compared to the national average of 19.8. The national average was the lowest average score in more than three decades.

MORE | Georgia High School graduation rate rises in 2022

Georgia students’ average score decreased slightly compared to 2021, when the average was 22.6.

Participation also increased sharply compared to 2021, when the impacts of the pandemic – including the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions – caused fewer students in the graduating class to take the ACT. A total of 35,284 students in Georgia’s class of 2022 took the ACT during high school, compared to 29,202 students in the class of 2021.

Georgia’s scores in every individual subject area were higher than the national average:

National averageGeorgia average
English19.021.0
Mathematics19.320.8
Reading20.422.5
Science19.921.5
Composite19.821.6

Additionally, the percentage of Georgia students in the class of 2022 meeting ACT’s College Readiness benchmarks was higher than the national average in all subject areas:

National averageGeorgia average
% met benchmarks in English5365
% met benchmarks in math3141
% met benchmarks in reading4152
% met benchmarks in science3242
% met all four benchmarks2230

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, students showed a moderate increase in the average composite score, from 18.3 in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022.

The ACT report represents 18,800 South Carolina public school students who took the ACT test, which is not required but is paid for by the state. Students were able to test either during a designated school day or on a Saturday national test date.

MORE | Voorhees University partnership receives grant to lift teaching, learning

“The moderate gains we see with the ACT are consistent with other assessment results we have seen this year,” said state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are encouraged by growth but know there’s more work to be done.”

Additional trends and observations:

  • The total number of scores sent to colleges by 2022 South Carolina graduates at the time of their most recent test was 25,108.
  • The top planned education majors include health sciences, business, biological & physical sciences, and engineering.
  • As part of South Carolina statewide testing in spring 2022, 14,652 juniors tested, an increase of over 1,300 students from spring 2021.

The national picture

Overall nationally, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36.

This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years.

The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT’s subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses.

The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

