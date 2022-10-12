2 Amazon staffers in Appling swipe $22K in high-tech loot, deputies say

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of Amazon employees were arrested by Columbia County deputies on suspicion of stealing more than $22,000 worth of high-tech products at the online retailers fulfillment center in Appling.

They were arrested Tuesday after a loss prevention employee contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video showed employees Nathaniel Jones and Malik Stone had taken items out of the packaging and discarded the packaging in the trash.

Both Jones and Stone concealed the merchandise on their persons before leaving the business, according to deputies.

The thefts occurred from Sept. 25 to Oct. 10, during which the employees stole a combined total of $22,013 in merchandise, according to deputies.

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to Columbia County Detention Center without further incident, according to deputies.

Jones is accused of stealing $14,767, in items, including:

10 Apple Air Pods

6 Apple Watches

5 Apple iPads

2 Nintendo Switches

2 Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones

1 PlayStation 5 controller

2 Google tablets

1 Microsoft Surface tablet

2 PlayStation 4 controllers

1 Oculus Quest VR headset

2 Nintendo Switch Games

1 Samsung S10 cellphone

1 Skullcandy Headphone

Stone is accused of stealing $7,246 in items, including:

5 Apple Air Pods

2 Apple Watches

4 Apple iPads

2 Nintendo Switches

1 Nintendo Switch Game

1-Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones

