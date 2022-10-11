Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler accidentally was left behind in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather in central Florida.

She wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later on Monday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
This was the scene after a foot pursuit on Oct. 10, 2022, in the 2900 block of Milledgeville...
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Gordon Highway
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal...
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges

Latest News

Renaissance Towers, a high-rise condominium building, has been deemed unsafe by Horry County...
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
Aiken county school district has effectively issued new guidelines about students attending all...
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
G-7 leaders say they will ‘stand firmly’ with Ukraine as more missiles, drones strike