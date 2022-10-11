Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.(Source: Courtesy Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade.

Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

He was in critical condition, and his parents and doctors feared he might not live. Now Cooper is joining his twin brother back at school.

He’s wheelchair-bound and can only return in a limited capacity.

Cooper’s parents said he’s sad he can’t participate in playground activities during recess, but overall he’s excited to join his classmates again.

The attack that injured Cooper also killed seven people. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.
Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.(Source: Courtesy of Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
This was the scene after a foot pursuit on Oct. 10, 2022, in the 2900 block of Milledgeville...
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
Gordon Highway
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal...
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Gordon Highway
Crashes kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 drivers in Orangeburg County
(Pixabay)
Crews battle structure fire northeast of Aiken
US and allies crafting a response to Russia's assault against Ukraine.
US, allies crafting response to Russia's assault against Ukraine
FILE - In this image taken from video footage run by TVB, the megayacht Nord, left, worth over...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht