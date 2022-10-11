Screven Co. library reopens after losing power from fire next door

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes we can take something like the local library for granted until we don’t have it. In Screven County, a fire next door to the library left it closed for months.

The library closed abruptly due to a transformer fire, with no way to know then how long it would take to reopen and what all they would have to do in the meantime.

Library staff reopened the doors this week after an electrical fire next door left them without power since late June. Visitors like Jack Meyers seemed as thankful as the staff.

“I was actually going across the street when they told me the library was reopened and I said to myself ‘Alright!’” said Jack Meyers.

Any other time and the equipment might have been replaced in days, but supply chain issued turned it to months. The library set up temporary headquarters across the street at Ogeechee Tech’s Sylvania campus.

“Because it was right across the street, if anybody wanted anything, staff could come over here to get it with flashlights and fans because it was very hot and dark,” said library director Kathryn Youles.

Hot, dark, and humid. Kathryn credits the fire department with bringing fans and helping them run dehumidifiers to save pieces of local history, like the books in the genealogy section.

“We were especially worried about those books, because they’re a lot of cloth covered books in there.”

She’s thankful to the staff for their hard work and the patience of patrons to request books in advance. She says reopening the building feels almost as good as getting a new one.

They’re hoping to have the phone lines back up and running any day now, so they’re asking for everyone’s patience until then.

You can contact the Screven Regional Library through their Facebook page or by email until phone lines return.

