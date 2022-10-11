One man arrested after kidnapping, assault incident in Saluda County

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Saluda County deputies responded to a home on Moonlight Drive in reference to a kidnapping and assault incident.

According to the release, Keith Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials say Jenkins is booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for the incident report. Check WRDW.com for updates.

