One man arrested after kidnapping, assault incident in Saluda County

Keith Jenkins, 36.
Keith Jenkins, 36.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Saluda County deputies responded to a home on Moonlight Drive in reference to a kidnapping and assault incident.

According to the release, Keith Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

Officials say Jenkins is booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for the incident report. Check WRDW.com for updates.

