One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway.

Dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene at 8:26 p.m. on Monday.

Coroner Mark Bowen confirms they were called to the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill on Bobby Jones Expressway. Avoid the area if possible.

Additional details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.