One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway.
Dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene at 8:26 p.m. on Monday.
Coroner Mark Bowen confirms they were called to the scene.
Traffic is at a standstill on Bobby Jones Expressway. Avoid the area if possible.
Additional details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.
