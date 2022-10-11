Submit Photos/Videos
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway

(ARC Images)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway.

Dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene at 8:26 p.m. on Monday.

MORE | Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta

Coroner Mark Bowen confirms they were called to the scene.

Traffic is at a standstill on Bobby Jones Expressway. Avoid the area if possible.

Additional details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.

