Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
This was the scene after a foot pursuit on Oct. 10, 2022, in the 2900 block of Milledgeville...
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
Gordon Highway
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal...
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from...
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party
The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election