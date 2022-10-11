Martinez couple volunteers in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of national coverage of search and rescue teams helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

We’re learning a local couple volunteers with an organization called the Cajun Navy.

Martinez native Shannon Strother uses the trailer as a lifeline. They’ve been boots on the ground in Florida since day one.

“We’ve been down there pretty much the whole time. We came home for three days. Long enough for school functions, doctors’ appointments, my kids have been down there with me for the past five days,” she said.

They were the first ones on Pine Island.

“The pictures don’t do it justice,” said Strother. “There are homes that are literally split in half, and half of it is in the water. We found a fifth wheel that was in the water and all you could see is one window, and we had to get in there to make sure no one was in there. There are powerlines on top of houses where wires are wrapped around the houses. Had to climb four feet of debris to get to the house because there was no way they were getting out. There are boats on top of houses, in houses... It’s just... Really hard to describe.”

Strother was in the military for 10 years. She deployed for Hurricane Katrina and helped with Kentucky’s tornado relief efforts.

“This is honestly the worst I’ve ever seen,” she said.

The list of needs continues to grow. ATVs, dirt bikes, gas, tarps, and lumber are essential to start the process to rebuild. It puts everything into perspective.

“How thankful I am to have what I do have and how much these people need this community and the country as a whole to pull together to rebuild this,” she said.

They are in desperate need of supplies and help after hurricane Ian barreled through Florida. Volunteers say this is just the beginning of a long journey to rebuild families’ entire lives.

