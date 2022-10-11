Jack and Jill of America organization aims to make a difference in children

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months.

Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County.

Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue.

We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for change, but an organization called Jack and Jill of America is putting action to the calls.

We met with two of the organization’s chapter leaders in Aiken and talked about how they’re working to help.

These moms are on a mission to grow with their children to make a difference. They say they are already seeing the benefits.

“Hopefully, those skills will transfer to their friends and their classmates. It’ll just be a domino effect of positivity and change,” said President of Aiken County Chapter LaQuanda Carpenter.

Carpenter has been a part of Jack and Jill since her children were four.

“They have grown tremendously in the areas of leadership, awareness of global issues, love, and a commitment to community service,” she said.

When her family moved to South Carolina, she saw a need for it here.

“Upon realizing that there was no chapter for the Aiken County moms and families to become acquainted with, we set ourselves on a journey to charter a new chapter in Aiken County,” said Carpenter.

And a month ago, she did just that.

“We want to plan activities and programs that will teach our children about the history of Aiken, and the richness of culture. We want to ensure that our children continue to value education, so we want to teach them life skills, money management,” she said.

They’re doing it through leadership classes.

Ramonia Nelson is a parent. She said, “Enhancing their education, their cultural literacy, their financial literacy, see their leadership development. I see the need in Aiken because there are just so many children who could benefit from those programs.”

That’s not all. They also teach survival skills when certain situations arise.

Carpenter asked: “How can you be a solution when a problem is presented to you by your peers or your classmates? We want to give them leadership skills. How do you navigate yourself out of a negative situation?”

Mothers like Nelson benefit too.

“I thought I was joining the organization just for my children. And then I realized it’s a group of mothers who have the same goal for our children,” she said.

They’re still new. They have 21 families with 50 children, and they’ve seen the most growth with the teens.

“Our teens have their own meetings. They have their own group of officers they got together. They solicited these non-perishable items. And they did that themselves. And they hold their own meetings. They decide what they’re going to do with their conferences,” said Nelson.

There is a fee to join. They charge on your ability to pay based on your location.

