Greenbrier charged with using pepper spray at homecoming dance

Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District police have charged a Greenbrier High student with reckless conduct and disruption of public school over a pepper-spray incident at a dance.

The student is accused of using the spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, according to the district.

The student will also be held accountable according to the student code of conduct, the district said Tuesday.

MORE | Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events

Pepper-spray is a low-level irritant used for personal defense purposes that affected two students with asthma-related problems.

Emergency medical crews were called to the school “out of an abundance of caution” and the students were evaluated and cleared before being released to their parents, the district said.

Five additional students were evaluated upon request and cleared by medical crews.

The dance continued uninterrupted for the remainder of the evening with no further incidents.

