Gold Cross contract to go before full committee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We could finally see a decision on the Gold Cross contract, but it won’t be without some resistance.

Out of the public safety committee, commissioners approved a draft for the full commission to review but not without some adjustments and disagreements.

“What effectively continues to be asked of Augusta is the equivalent of opening a Burger King. You can have it your way,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

Commissioners argued back and forth over major edits approved to the Gold Cross draft contract.

One change was downgrading the additional subsidy from about $1.5 or &1.6 million to $900,000 and paying it monthly rather than a lump sum.

This helps EMS with paying costs needed to cover those who call an ambulance but don’t pay.

“Pre-COVID, we only had a 21 percent non-pay rate, but today that number has grown to over 40 percent of people they’re picking up but not paying. In 2021 alone, over 10,000 people, that were picked up, did not pay a dime,” said Commissioner for District 8 Brandon Garrett.

Other major edits include downgrading the contract term from 10 years with options to renew, down to five.

Starting the contract this January, rather than six months after signing. These edits were all made to hold the EMS provider accountable for their ambulance response times.

Commissioner for District 6 Ben Hasan said: “If they can’t provide the service because they are on the wall, it just makes us seem like we’re giving them or attempting to give them away money.”

With some commissioners already disapproving the motion for next week, we’ll see if there are enough votes to move forward.

Commissioners Sean Frantom and Catherine Smith-McKnight have already openly said they want to vote this effort down because they feel it’s not enough money.

Commissioners agree that attempting to get this started sooner at the start of 2023 rather than later is best.

In Other News

Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden announced a $4.9 million FEMA grant approved for hiring more staff. He said the fire department is dealing with 19 vacancies.

Burden is hoping to fill some of those positions with students who are graduating from training at a ceremony Wednesday.

We also got a chance to talk to McKnight about the stand at the Landing Apartments off Wrightsboro Road, formerly known as ‘Fox Den’ Apartments.

She acknowledged there are residents who do not like it, but reaffirmed her support for it.

“There are a lot of people that are not supportive of what the owner has brought here to do with this booth. But there are others that do support it,” she said. “Whatever we can do at the end of the day, to make that area safe, that is all I want to see.”

