Four indigenous nations to play stickball demonstration in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ”It is called Itti’ kapochcha to’li’. Itti’ kapochcha to’li’ is in our language, the Chickasaw language, and the translation is ‘little brother of war,’” said Addison Karl.

Standing tall along the Atlanta BeltLine is a piece of Addison Karl’s story; a sculpture of two Toli sticks, tangible reminders of stickball stories Addison was told as a child, by his grandfather.

”It is like a way you can keep your ancestors in living condition, a living memory,” said Karl, “It is a game that is played very similar to lacrosse. Lacrosse is a newer version of this game.”

Stickball is a game that has been played by many Indigenous people for generations. The rules and details can differ by nation, but the game is rich in history, stories, ceremony, conversation and meaning.

The game is coming to Atlanta.

“This is a demonstration. We are showing Atlanta a game that is very historic, that was played on these lands for such a long time,” said Karl.

Addison partnered with organizations like Atlanta Beltline and Emory University to organize the event, full of stickball but also, panel conversations.

“Four different nations to come to Georgia for the first time since removal and play this game, a game that my grandfather always told us about when we were kids,” said Karl, “It is almost, I would say, a homecoming in a lot of ways.”

The tournament will kick off at the historic Fourth Ward Park, Saturday at 10:30.

Anyone is invited.

